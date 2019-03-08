Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella H. Bergeron. View Sign

Luella H. (Corey) Bergeron, 79, passed peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her children, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Springfield, VT on July 31, 1939, daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Kilburn) Corey. Her family later moved to Walpole, NH where she attended local schools and graduated from Walpole High School in 1957. She went on to study Business at Northampton Commercial College in Northampton, MA graduating in 1959. She worked at the Northfield Mount Hermon School prior to her marriage to Edward T. Bergeron in 1963. They were married 42 years until his death in 2005. They spent their early years in Colrain, MA and moved to Greenfield, MA to be closer to work and school. Luella was a bookkeeper all her adult life, with the majority of her career spent at Roy B. Chapin & Co. in Greenfield, MA.



Outside of full-time employment she was very involved in her daughter's lives, rarely missing a field hockey or softball game. She was also a gifted seamstress and avid quilter. She was a long-time member of the Cheshire Quilt Guild in Keene, NH and spent many Wednesdays at Elaine's house with a small group of fellow quilters creating beautiful quilts. One of her greatest quilting accomplishments was completing a large appliqued quilt and attending a local quilt show to meet the designer and show her quilt. She was also a runner and, after many months of training, proudly completed her first marathon. After giving up running, she became a dedicated walker and would often be seen on the sidewalk with an impressive pace. In addition to the sidewalks, she loved to walk the golf courses with her daughter Kim. Another hobby included baking and many can attest to the tasty muffins, quick breads, and pies she would often make. Luella had a heart of gold and would do anything for you. She will be sincerely missed by all who knew her, including her beloved cat, Jitter.



She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Wood and her husband Thomas of Bow, NH and granddaughter Hannah Wood of Bennington, VT, and step-grandsons Shane Wood and his wife Jessica, and Brett Wood; and daughter Kimberly Bergeron and her life partner, Diane Santaniello and her daughter Samantha. She also leaves a brother James Corey and his wife Beverly of North Walpole, NH, and their 3 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at noon at the First United Methodist Church located at 25 Church Street in Greenfield, MA. Her family is requesting, if so desired, a donation of a very small piece of fabric/remnant in any shape, for creating one last patchwork/scrappy quilt in Luella's honor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 325 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. The family would like to thank the Hospice team that oversaw their mom's care, especially nurse Liz and home health aide Jackie H, who both went above and beyond to provide support and guidance to her caregivers.



