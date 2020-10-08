Luis Enrique Pazmino of 68 Sumner Stetson Road, Heath passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 6, 2020.
Luis was born on March 11, 1924 in Quito, Ecuador. Orphaned at a young age, he never received formal schooling, working instead in various homes or on the streets.
In the early 1940's he met Eva Unger who had emigrated to Ecuador with her parents to escape Nazi Germany. Luis went to work for Eva and her parents on their property in the jungle, swinging his machete to clear land for a new highway being built between Quito and Guyaquil.
In 1946 they again emigrated, this time to the United States where they later became citizens.
Luis and Eva married and worked on a farm in Wilmington, VT until they were able to buy their own dairy farm in Heath. There they raised their six children.
In addition to the hard work on the farm, Luis drove school bus for the Mohawk district for over 30 years and several more years for the Academy at Charlemont before "retiring" in his late seventies.
To this day, many local "kids" who rode his bus remember the fun they had with him and his unique driving style. Luis also worked on the road crew for the town of Heath.
In 1972 Luis and Eva sold the farm and he built his house across the street, where he lived with always a cat (or two or three or more}for the rest of his life. He worked in his large garden and lawn, and used his much loved tractor plowing gardens, mowing, raking and baling hay for neighbors and friends.
Luis had a ready smile for everyone, unique sense of humor, and a kind and generous heart, always lending a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He was a self taught carpenter and mechanic. He could fix anything!
A devout Catholic, Luis was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church.
He is lovingly remembered by his six children: Sue Ploof of Orange, Fred (Susan) Pazmino of Leyden, Lizz(Bruce) Davin of Wilmington, VT, Marianne(Frank)Gerry of Sugar Grove, IL, Carmen(Russell) Donelson of Heath, and Martha (Dale) Ward of Buckland. He also leaves 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. .
He was loved and will be missed by his wonderful caregivers LeEllen Weiss, Marty Newman, Kathy Jurentkuff and Cheryl Woodard.
Luis was predeceased by a granddaughter, Tanja Davin in 2006 and by his ex wife and friend Eva Pazmino in 2010.
A private, family burial will be held at a later date at North Heath Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Ste. 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. Please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
to send a message to the family.