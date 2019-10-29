Lula Jeanette (Mathewson) Lawrence, 86 of Lanesboro died on Monday October 28, 2019 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Sheffield, VT. on February 21, 1933 a daughter of the late Hugh and Mattie (Carpenter) Mathewson.
Lula was employed at Mohawk Plastic but was primarily a devoted homemaker for her family. She was married to Joseph Lawrence on May 25, 1957, he died on January 18, 2015. Lula leaves her children, Linda Hoyt, Robert Tanner, Roger Tanner, Donna LaPorte, Joseph Lawrence Jr., Bruce Lawrence ,Barbara Thompson, Lester Lawrence, Viola Hoyt, David Lawrence, Eva Herzig, Walter White Jr. and Amy Foley, . She also leaves 42 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Lula was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Lawrence `and a daughter, Ginger May Tanner, and a grandson, Joseph Lawrence III.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Lula will be on Friday, November, 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - WEST Chapel 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA 01247. Calling hours will be from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ashfield Plain Cemetery. Donations may be made to Williamstown Common Unit 2 Activity Fund through the funeral home.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 29, 2019