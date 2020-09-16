The family of Lyndon L. (Sonny) Scott is sad to announce his passing on September 14, 2020. He was born on the fourth of July, 1932 to F. Lyndon and May (Lewis) Scott. He owned the Scott dairy farm on North Street in Whately where he resided and raised his family. Sonny was active and respected in the community and served on many Boards and Commissions. He coached many sports teams in Whately and many former players (now in their sixties) still referred to him as "Coach".
Sonny loved hunting and fishing and was known as the authority on deer and turkey hunting. Nobody missed going to the barn on opening day to verify where he was going to hunt (and follow him there). He captained the football, basketball, and baseball teams at Deerfield High School. He was recruited by the Dodgers to play professional baseball, but decided to stay and work the family farm. But his greatest joy came from watching his children and grandchildren play school sports as he would never miss a game.
He enjoyed losing money at the casino, feeding his great grandchildren expired dated Oreo cookies from Market Basket, and any reason for the family to get together. For many years, he enjoyed poker night at the Sanderson's, and socializing with neighbors.
He leaves a sister Carol Giering, son Donald (Judy) and daughter Lynn Sibley (Randy) and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Scott. He also leaves four grandchildren, Jen Skroski (Joey), Derek Scott (Emily), Heather Ament (Kyle), and Sarah Bordua (Paul). He also leaves nine great-grandchildren, Emma and Lauren Sibley, Casey and Nolan Scott, Morgan and Charlotte May Ament, Finn and Leah Bordua, and Izzy Skroski, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Frances (Skarzynski), son David, and grandson Chris Sibley.
Due to the current state of affairs, the services and burial will be private. Donations can be made to: The Salvation Army, 72 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA 01301 or Franklin County 4-H, Advisory Council, Sally Klingener Treasurer, 11 Esther Avenue, Greenfield MA 01301-1306, or any charity of ones choice.
