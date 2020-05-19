Lynne L. Culbertson, 69, died at home with loved ones at her side after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Lynne was born in Arlington, MA on February 24, 1951 the daughter of Francis and Helen (Yates) Culbertson. She graduated from UMass in Amherst in 1973 with a bachelor of science degree.
After graduating, Lynne volunteered with the Peace Corps and served in the Middle East for 2 years, and then spent a year traveling the world before returning to Greenfield.
Lynne began her career as a registered nurse at the Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague in 1981. She then worked at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield until her retirement in 2016.
Lynne loved being a nurse and helping people in their time of need. Living in a small community like Greenfield, she would often see former patients or their family when out and about, and enjoyed reconnecting with them.
Away from work, Lynne enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, camping, road trips, and visiting National Parks. In her home she liked reading, knitting, sewing and made great friends that taught her the art of glass blowing and glasswork.
She especially loved her yearly visits to Monhegan Island in Maine, enjoying the solitude and beauty with great friends.
Lynne's granddaughters, Zoey and Sierra, who she affectionately called "her ninnies"were the light of her life. She cherished them every moment she had.
Lynne's survivors include her two daughters; Alyssa Bohn and her husband Armando of Bedford, VA, Meredith Lively, her husband Erik and their children Zoey and Sierra of Greenfield, a brother Francis "Cub" Culbertson III of Lyndeborough, NH, her granddogs Ozzie, Miller, Denali, and Sedona and grandcats Lil' Dukes, Mack, Dewbie & Marley, and many, many close friends.
There are no services at this time. A Celebration of Lynne's Life will happen sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org/new-hampshire
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to Lynne's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Lynne was born in Arlington, MA on February 24, 1951 the daughter of Francis and Helen (Yates) Culbertson. She graduated from UMass in Amherst in 1973 with a bachelor of science degree.
After graduating, Lynne volunteered with the Peace Corps and served in the Middle East for 2 years, and then spent a year traveling the world before returning to Greenfield.
Lynne began her career as a registered nurse at the Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague in 1981. She then worked at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield until her retirement in 2016.
Lynne loved being a nurse and helping people in their time of need. Living in a small community like Greenfield, she would often see former patients or their family when out and about, and enjoyed reconnecting with them.
Away from work, Lynne enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, camping, road trips, and visiting National Parks. In her home she liked reading, knitting, sewing and made great friends that taught her the art of glass blowing and glasswork.
She especially loved her yearly visits to Monhegan Island in Maine, enjoying the solitude and beauty with great friends.
Lynne's granddaughters, Zoey and Sierra, who she affectionately called "her ninnies"were the light of her life. She cherished them every moment she had.
Lynne's survivors include her two daughters; Alyssa Bohn and her husband Armando of Bedford, VA, Meredith Lively, her husband Erik and their children Zoey and Sierra of Greenfield, a brother Francis "Cub" Culbertson III of Lyndeborough, NH, her granddogs Ozzie, Miller, Denali, and Sedona and grandcats Lil' Dukes, Mack, Dewbie & Marley, and many, many close friends.
There are no services at this time. A Celebration of Lynne's Life will happen sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org/new-hampshire
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to Lynne's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 19, 2020.