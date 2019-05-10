Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Martha Wenzler. View Sign Service Information Joyce Funeral Home 245 Main Street Waltham , MA 02453 (781)-894-2895 Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Joyce Funeral Home 245 Main Street Waltham , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynne Martha Wenzler (formerly Libby) died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 58 years old.



She was born on January 29, 1961 in Boston and was the daughter of the late Francis Wenzler and Frances Mills (Whitley) Wenzler. Lynne was the youngest of 10 children. She attended Buckland schools (elementary) and Mohawk Trail Regional High School. After high school she went into business with Art Libby, who eventually became her husband. Later on, Lynne worked as a secretary for an insurance company and for quite sometime she was a secretary at a Synagogue which she enjoyed very much. Lynne was manager of a 7-Eleven store in Fall River.



She loved being grandmother to Caylee Kirkland, 6 years old, and was the mother of Jessica F. Kirkland of Acton and her recently predeceased son, Patrick J. Kirkland on February 27, 2019. In addition she is predeceased by siblings, Joseph P. Wenzler, Jeanne W. Barnes, Susan E. Harris and Lois M. Brown.



Lynne was a good natured person and had a wide scope of relatives and friends in Eastern and Western Mass. Lynne loved spending time at Salisbury or Narragansett Beach, she was talented at knitting and crocheting. Lynne was a people person and loved spending time with her family and friends, she was a lover of animals especially cats. She loved her partner Ben and his dog Max of Fall River.



In addition to her daughter Jessica and granddaughter Caylee, she leaves her loving partner Ben Hoard with whom she lived. She also leaves her siblings, Frank J. Wenzler of Rindge, NH, Peter G. Wenzler and Kurt J. Wenzler and his wife Eileen Gleason, all of Colrain, Karl E. Wenzler and his wife Cindy of Greenfield, Nancy E.Wenzler-Barisano-Munter and her husband Gary Munter of Shelburne Falls, two step-brothers Jim Rae and Joseph Rae and a step-sister Bonnie Rae.



She is also survived by her step-daughters Alison and Adrian Kirkland, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family and friends will honor and remember Lynne's life by gathering for calling hours at The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Saturday, May 11th from 3 to 5 p.m.



A graveside service will take place at a later time in Plainfield, MA.

