Mary "Alice" (Bousquet) Beaudet, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH.
Alice was born in Ware, MA on May 18, 1933 the daughter of Edward and Cecelia (Beauregard) Bousquet. Following high school she began her professional career at the Milton Bradley Company as assistant to the vice president. Among some of her day to day responsibilities was the development of new board games. Through playing the games, the makers could test the product and establish the rules of the game. In particular, Alice was part of creating the game play rules of "Candyland", a well-known Milton Bradley board game. Her three daughters; Rosemary, Elizabeth and Margaret, remember when Alice's former bosses came to visit, they brought with them boxes of new games for them to play and enjoy.
On July 30, 1955 Alice was married to the love of her life, Guy J. Beaudet. They were married for nearly 50 years until his early passing on May 31, 2005, also Memorial Day weekend. They moved to Greenfield from Holyoke in 1970.
Alice continued her education at Greenfield Community College, and then at UMass Amherst where she received her degree in business. She was assistant to the president of the Franklin County Trust Company in Greenfield for many years. She left her position in order to be at home with her children.
Alice loved her home and took great pride in home decorating and keeping a vibrant garden and colorful flowers. As a devoted Mom, she was active at the Holy Trinity School volunteering and serving on the School Guild committee.
The family would spend many summers camping often traveling by car and later by motorhome, to places all over the US. Guy was the driver and Alice was the talented map reader. Before arriving at a destination Alice would tell a history lesson about the area so the girls would have some knowledge about what they were going to see. Alice had a great interest in history.
She was very proud of her nine grandchildren and would send birthday cards to each that would arrive on the exact day, no matter what part of the country they were living at the time.
Alice's loving family she leaves behind include her daughters; Rosemary of Greenfield, Elizabeth "Betsy" Kearns and her husband Kraig of Greenfield, Margaret "Peggy" Monaghan and her husband James of Crofton, MD, their children whom she proudly adored; Michael, Joseph, John, Mary, Anna, Elizabeth, Peter, Paul and Matthew, her sister Jeanne Corbett of Grass Valley, CA and nieces and nephews, all of which will miss her beautiful smile and the fun times spent together.
In addition to her husband Guy, Alice was predeceased by her brother E. Robert Bousquet and sister Annette Bousquet.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 30, at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Timothy Campoli, pastor as celebrant. Committal prayers will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
There are no calling hours,
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be made to either Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or the Bureau for Exceptional Children & Adults, "Jericho", PO Box 1039, Holyoke, MA 01041 online at www.jerichobeca.org
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 30, at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Timothy Campoli, pastor as celebrant. Committal prayers will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
There are no calling hours,
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be made to either Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or the Bureau for Exceptional Children & Adults, "Jericho", PO Box 1039, Holyoke, MA 01041 online at www.jerichobeca.org
Published in Recorder on May 25, 2020.