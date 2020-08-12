Marjorie Elizabeth Glazier, 92, a resident of 100 Hemenway Road, passed peacefully at home on Friday evening, August 7, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Greenfield, MA on July 1, 1928 to Helen Howard and Leslie Wheeler.
She was raised in Leverett and was educated in Leverett Public Schools, graduate of Amherst High School in the Class of 1946.
She married Lee F. Glazier on January 10, 1948. They made their home in Leverett, MA, where they raised a family, contributed to the community and assisted their neighbors and friends for 72 years. Marjorie and Lee maintained a large garden, growing many types of vegetables and berries that included potatoes, green beans, squash, corn and strawberries. They operated a road side stand for many years, which was enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors.
Marjorie focused her life on her family and friends. She always loved all animals and used to hand raise a couple crows every year as pets. She had a special affinity for rabbits. In her younger days, she enjoyed hunting and fishing. Marjorie could often be found in or around the steams and local rivers with the love of her life, Lee.
Marjorie is lovingly remembered and will be greatly missed by her three loving children: Jeff Glazier of Greenfield, MA, Janet L. Nickerson (Steven) of Cotuit, MA and Angela L. Glazier-Rines of Leverett, MA. She is also remembered with great affection by his grandchildren: Matthew Glazier (Deanna) and their children Micah and Mia and Kimberly Crain (David) and their children Gwendolyn and Kendall. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Lee Glazier, her parents, Leslie and Helen Wheeler, as well as by her only sibling, Ronald Wheeler and by her daughter-in law, Tammy J. Glazier (2015) and her son-in-law, Jay H. Rines, Sr. in 2018.
Due to necessary precautions for family members, the interment at Plainview Cemetery in Leverett will be private.
Marjories's family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to their many friends and neighbors, the members of the Leverett Fire Department and Hospice of Franklin County, for their support and assistance. Your kindness will always be remembered. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com