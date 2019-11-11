Maralee Deane Harry, 61 of Goshen, Ma. died Sunday morning (11-10-2019) at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenfield, Ma. on Nov. 9, 1958 the daugther of Roland and Eleanor (Severance) Deane. She was educated in Northfield schools and graduated from Pioneer Valley Regional School in 1977. Early in life Maralee worked at Merilatt Cabinets in Whatley where she met her husband Mark. They were married on June 18, 2006. She later worked at Foster's Market for 25 years until ill health prevented her from working. She loved going to the family camp in New Hampshire, and boating and kyaking. She also loved to travel and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her husband Mark, and daughter Melanie Russell and her husband Dustin of Ashfield, Ma. and grandchildren: Jaidon Leonard, and Edwin Russell. She is also survived by her siblings: Roland Deane and his wife Mabel of Three Forks, MT. Jeffery Deane of Northfield, MA. John Deane and his wife Leona of Bozeman, MT. and Jacquelyn "Lindy" Deane of Derwood, MD.
Funeral services will be Tuesday (11-19-2019) a
week from today at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. Michael Gantt will officiate. Burial will follow in West Northfield Cemetery, Northfield.
Calling hours will be Monday (11-18-2019) from 5-7- P.M. at the funeral home.
To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 11, 2019