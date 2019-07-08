Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Jay McClure. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcus Jay McClure, 43, of Old State Rd. died Thursday (7-4-19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born November 2, 1975 in Washington DC the son of Norval McClure, and Gayle McClure (Sanders). He attended local schools and graduated from Mahar Regional High School in 1995.



Marcus was a produce clerk for Stop & Shop in Greenfield for many years.



He enjoyed spending time with his children, watching them grow was his pride, seeing his daughter graduate brought him great joy. Watching his morning show with his son in his lap started his day. He took pride in his family and friends and if there was a BBQ going on you would find him at the grill. He loved fishing, camping and sitting around a fire with family and friends. A lover of music he could be found on the porch most evenings listening to 90's R&B



Marcus leaves his Fiancee Erica Clark, daughter Alexis McClure and their son Marcus McClure. Brothers William 'Doni" McClure and Timothy McClure of Pontiac MI, and Tyrone McClure of Erving MA. Grandmother Henrietta Smith of Washington DC and Sonja Sanders of Arlington Tx. Father in Law Robert Clark Erving MA. Aunts: Olivia McClure, Juanita Sanders, Korton Sanders, Danielle Sanders Uncles: Ariel Sanders, Joel Sanders, Mike Sanders, Glenn McClure, Teamer McClure. Cousins: Rhoy Sanders, Walter Perry, Michael Perry, T.J. Perry, Dena Perry, Crystal O'Daniel, Vic McClure, Dion McClure. Niece Sariah McClure and Nephew Justice McClure. Goddaughter Lanyia Ruiz. His son's god father and friend Pete Santiago. Along with several friends and extended family that he held close to his heart. Marcus was predeceased by his Father (1983) and Mother (1993).



Calling hours will be held Wednesday (7-10-12) from 4-6 pm at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls, MA. Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The McClure Children's Educational Fund C/O Erica Clark 209 Old State Rd. Erving, MA. 01344



For condolences, please visit

Marcus Jay McClure, 43, of Old State Rd. died Thursday (7-4-19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born November 2, 1975 in Washington DC the son of Norval McClure, and Gayle McClure (Sanders). He attended local schools and graduated from Mahar Regional High School in 1995.Marcus was a produce clerk for Stop & Shop in Greenfield for many years.He enjoyed spending time with his children, watching them grow was his pride, seeing his daughter graduate brought him great joy. Watching his morning show with his son in his lap started his day. He took pride in his family and friends and if there was a BBQ going on you would find him at the grill. He loved fishing, camping and sitting around a fire with family and friends. A lover of music he could be found on the porch most evenings listening to 90's R&BMarcus leaves his Fiancee Erica Clark, daughter Alexis McClure and their son Marcus McClure. Brothers William 'Doni" McClure and Timothy McClure of Pontiac MI, and Tyrone McClure of Erving MA. Grandmother Henrietta Smith of Washington DC and Sonja Sanders of Arlington Tx. Father in Law Robert Clark Erving MA. Aunts: Olivia McClure, Juanita Sanders, Korton Sanders, Danielle Sanders Uncles: Ariel Sanders, Joel Sanders, Mike Sanders, Glenn McClure, Teamer McClure. Cousins: Rhoy Sanders, Walter Perry, Michael Perry, T.J. Perry, Dena Perry, Crystal O'Daniel, Vic McClure, Dion McClure. Niece Sariah McClure and Nephew Justice McClure. Goddaughter Lanyia Ruiz. His son's god father and friend Pete Santiago. Along with several friends and extended family that he held close to his heart. Marcus was predeceased by his Father (1983) and Mother (1993).Calling hours will be held Wednesday (7-10-12) from 4-6 pm at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls, MA. Services will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The McClure Children's Educational Fund C/O Erica Clark 209 Old State Rd. Erving, MA. 01344For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close