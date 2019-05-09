Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret B. Mooney. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret was born in Wallingford, VT on July 28, 1929, one of seven children of Alan and Alice (Macfarlane) Burton. She grew up in Ludlow, VT and shortly after graduating from high school, she became a dental hygienist for a dentist in St. Johnsbury.



Margaret later became a secretary at an elementary school and also a librarian, both in Vernon, VT.



She moved to Shelburne Falls in the early 70's and became involved in community activities such as the Shelburne Falls Women's Club and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Margaret also became a home health aid and hospice volunteer. Her volunteer spirit continued at the Franklin Medical Center where she served in the X-ray and radiation department as well as patient registration.



Margaret will be missed dearly by her family; daughter Deborah "Debbie" Herzig and her husband Mike of Wilmington, VT, son John Mooney and his wife Wanda of Heath, daughter Rebecca "Becky" Tower and her husband Dave of Northfield, her grandchildren; Lindsay Donahue and husband Luke, Shannon Herzig and boyfriend Jason Kingsbury, Kaitlin Corliss and husband Dave, Jillian Wimmelman and husband Trapper, and Alyse Tower, six great grandchildren, a sister Joanne Bixby of Florida and several nieces and nephews.



Margaret was predeceased by her three infant children; twins Patrick and Pamela, and Patricia as well as five brothers Allan, Richard, John, David and Russell Burton.



A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either the , online at or the Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or online at



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to the family, please visit

Margaret E. (Burton) Mooney, 89, formerly of Shelburne Falls and Greenfield, died Thursday, May 9, 2019Margaret was born in Wallingford, VT on July 28, 1929, one of seven children of Alan and Alice (Macfarlane) Burton. She grew up in Ludlow, VT and shortly after graduating from high school, she became a dental hygienist for a dentist in St. Johnsbury.Margaret later became a secretary at an elementary school and also a librarian, both in Vernon, VT.She moved to Shelburne Falls in the early 70's and became involved in community activities such as the Shelburne Falls Women's Club and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Margaret also became a home health aid and hospice volunteer. Her volunteer spirit continued at the Franklin Medical Center where she served in the X-ray and radiation department as well as patient registration.Margaret will be missed dearly by her family; daughter Deborah "Debbie" Herzig and her husband Mike of Wilmington, VT, son John Mooney and his wife Wanda of Heath, daughter Rebecca "Becky" Tower and her husband Dave of Northfield, her grandchildren; Lindsay Donahue and husband Luke, Shannon Herzig and boyfriend Jason Kingsbury, Kaitlin Corliss and husband Dave, Jillian Wimmelman and husband Trapper, and Alyse Tower, six great grandchildren, a sister Joanne Bixby of Florida and several nieces and nephews.Margaret was predeceased by her three infant children; twins Patrick and Pamela, and Patricia as well as five brothers Allan, Richard, John, David and Russell Burton.A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either the , online at or the Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or online at www.dpvhs.org Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.