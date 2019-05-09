Margaret E. (Burton) Mooney, 89, formerly of Shelburne Falls and Greenfield, died Thursday, May 9, 2019
Margaret was born in Wallingford, VT on July 28, 1929, one of seven children of Alan and Alice (Macfarlane) Burton. She grew up in Ludlow, VT and shortly after graduating from high school, she became a dental hygienist for a dentist in St. Johnsbury.
Margaret later became a secretary at an elementary school and also a librarian, both in Vernon, VT.
She moved to Shelburne Falls in the early 70's and became involved in community activities such as the Shelburne Falls Women's Club and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Margaret also became a home health aid and hospice volunteer. Her volunteer spirit continued at the Franklin Medical Center where she served in the X-ray and radiation department as well as patient registration.
Margaret will be missed dearly by her family; daughter Deborah "Debbie" Herzig and her husband Mike of Wilmington, VT, son John Mooney and his wife Wanda of Heath, daughter Rebecca "Becky" Tower and her husband Dave of Northfield, her grandchildren; Lindsay Donahue and husband Luke, Shannon Herzig and boyfriend Jason Kingsbury, Kaitlin Corliss and husband Dave, Jillian Wimmelman and husband Trapper, and Alyse Tower, six great grandchildren, a sister Joanne Bixby of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her three infant children; twins Patrick and Pamela, and Patricia as well as five brothers Allan, Richard, John, David and Russell Burton.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either the , online at or the Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or online at www.dpvhs.org
Published in Recorder on May 9, 2019