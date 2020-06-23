Margaret J. (Hanks) Becklo, 76, of Acrebrook Drive died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home. She was born in Amherst on March 11, 1944, the daughter of Guilford and Nadine (Seymour) Hanks. She was a graduate of Amherst High School and continued her education attending nursing school at the former Franklin County Public Hospital in Greenfield.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls.
Margaret was a homemaker and a loving mom to her son and two daughters and Peggy to everyone else are left with heavy hearts - and with shock and dismay of the suddenness of her passing. Although she's gone, leaving an empty space once filled with cheerfulness, childlike innocence of saints, gentleness and her forgiving heart, is now a precious spiritual dividend, a legacy for her grandchildren and great-grandchild to model and emulate. Her husband says thank you and bless you dear wife, mom, Christian witness, and cherished friend. We love you and now Rest In Peace with a loving God.
Among her survivors, Margaret leaves her beloved husband of fifty five years, Frederick Becklo; three children, Paul Becklo and his wife Joan of Greenfield, Catherine Shoro and her husband James of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Jacqueline Faye of Glastonberry, CT; two grandchildren, Jonathan Becklo of Northampton and Kristen Schreiner of Fountain Hills, AZ; a great grandson, Braden Schreiner; a brother, John Hanks and his wife Donna of Hadley; two sisters, Marilyn Hanks of N.C., and Cynthia Benben of Wisconsin; her mother in law, Arlene Becklo of Greenfield; a brother in law, Alan Becklo and his wife Catherine of Gill; and several nieces and nephews?
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 6/25 at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
A calling hour will be held Thursday morning from 8:45am-9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 23, 2020.