Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121





As a teen and young adult, she worked with her beloved Uncle Robert Swenson and his draft horses on their farm and for neighbors. She loved gathering sap with "the team" and raking hay with "Sandy" and had many stories to tell about her experiences.



As farming became more mechanized, Peggy met Carroll B. Stowe of Colrain, MA, when he and his Farmall H were contracted to bale hay for the Swenson family. They were married on December 12, 1959.



After her marriage, she drove school bus for 27 years for various area schools starting out with her personal station wagon and eventually working up to the full-sized commercial school buses.



Peggy often worked by Carroll's side on whatever odd job or project was at hand and she took great pride in her ability to operate Carroll's tractors, especially in the hay field.



Peggy and Carroll were active in the Grange, Heath Agricultural Society and had organized the Heath Wagon Train for many years.



Peggy's life focus was her family and animals. She loved making hearty, soul-warming meals for her family and friends and in recent years looked forward to Friday night dinners with great anticipation as well as grilled cheese lunches. She was totally devoted to the many assorted equines and other "critters" under her care. She had a special touch that attracted all animals to her.



Peggy was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother Robert D. Nelson, brother and sister-in-law Edward and Valda Stowe.



She is survived by her daughter L. Diane Stowe and William Dronin (maker of grilled cheeses) , Salem the Minx cat-her constant companion, her "grandcats" Ralph and Ellyssandra, brothers and sisters-in-law Howard and Barbara Stowe, Richard and Linda Stowe, and Rebecca Nelson and many nieces and nephews.



It was Peggy's wish that there be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Swenson family plot in the West Cemetery in Rowe.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name should be sent to either Blue Star Equiculture, 62 Birch Hill Rd., W. Brookfield, MA 01585 or Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue, 23 Sawmill Rd., South Acworth, NH 03607.



In Peggy's memory, have a cup of coffee and a good visit with a dear friend.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.

