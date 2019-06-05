Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret G. Mallory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meg passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family with the thoughts and prayers of many to help assist her on her send off and next journey. She was loved by many and her influence will live on forever in the memories and stories of others.



She leaves many friends and family from around the world to keep her magical memories alive.



A memorial service will be held in Northampton, Massachusetts in the Garden House at Look Park on June 8 from 2-5



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to her favorite charity, an organization dedicated to ending hunger and poverty around the world.

Meg passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family with the thoughts and prayers of many to help assist her on her send off and next journey. She was loved by many and her influence will live on forever in the memories and stories of others.She leaves many friends and family from around the world to keep her magical memories alive.A memorial service will be held in Northampton, Massachusetts in the Garden House at Look Park on June 8 from 2-5In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to her favorite charity, an organization dedicated to ending hunger and poverty around the world. Published in Recorder on June 5, 2019

