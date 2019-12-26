Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Staheleck. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret was educated in the Greenfield Public School System graduating from Greenfield High School Class of 1944. She was well known for her sportsmanship on the basketball court and in cheerleading. She continued her education for a year at Bryant College in Providence, RI with the hopes of becoming a Court Reporter, but instead took a job with the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company where she had a travelling supervisory job covering all of their offices in New England. She was then transferred to Chicago, San Francisco, San Jose, and then to Sacramento where she retired after forty-three years, as Branch Manager in 1988.



Margaret was a communicant and eucharistic minister at the St. Ignatius Church in Sacramento, the Facilitator of RCIA program for thirteen years and a longtime member of Our Lady's Gift Prayer Group.



She loved traveling, her first trip to Europe was on the Queen Mary. Since her trip to Medjugorje in 1986, all her subsequent annual trips were pilgrimages to apparition sights of Our Blessed Mother, the Virgin Mary.



Among her survivors, Margaret leaves three nephews, David Siano, Robert Anderson and David Anderson; seven nieces, Cheryl Watrous, Diane Fuller, Debra Howard, Laura Vassar, Joan Kozon, Lori Kozon, and Patti Larson.



She was pre-deceased by her four sisters Gladys Kozon, Blanche Macurnis, Jean Anderson, and Sally Siano and her two brothers Alfred Staheleck and Arthur Staheleck.



There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial service at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in the spring. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Margaret to the donor's choice.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

