Margaret Mabrey Craig was born on November 5, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA. She studied for two years at Muskingum College in Ohiio, and then, in 1964 she received a Bachelor's degree from Columbia University School of Nursing. For two years she was a staff nurse in the emergency room of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.



In 1966 she married James E. Craig, then a Presbyterian minister, and moved to Tehran, Iran, where she served for three years as school nurse at Community School.



Returning to America in 1969, she enrolled in the graduate program at the School of Nursing of Boston University and received from that university the Master of Science degree in 1971.



For a few years she was on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts Nursing Department and later served as Public Health officer for Western Massachusetts. In 1980 she became director of the nursing program at Greenfield Community College, Greenfield, MA and served there until 1999 when she moved to Napa, California, to become director of the nursing program at Napa Valley College. She retired from that position in 2010.



Two sabbatical leaves gave opportunity to live and work outside the United States. During the 1983-84 school year she was on the nursing faculty of a university in Western Australia. For the 1993-94 school year she taught community health nursing at the University of Guam.



In November 2018 she moved, with her husband, to Pilgrim Place, a continuing care retirement community in Claremont, CA. She quickly became involved in various activities, but that involvement was cut short by a short illness and her untimely death on March 7, 2020, in the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



From the time when Margaret was very young, all she ever wanted to be was a nurse. During her many years as a nursing educator, she guided the development of hundreds of prospective nurses. She received the Distinguished Alumna award from Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.



She loved to travel and was always ready to take a trip. Especially during the past ten years, after her retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively in six continents as well as all over America.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim Craig, two sons, Jeremy in Singapore and Micah in Brooklyn, New York, one niece and two nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Relief Fund (

