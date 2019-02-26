Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary "Peggy" Cadran. View Sign





Peggy was a homemaker and loved taking care of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. She held several part time employments during her life, including at the Greenfield Tap & Die and Lunt Silversmith during World War II, the former Rockdale Department Store for a number of years and at St. Mary's Rectory before her retirement in 1996.



Peggy was a lifelong member and communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church (formerly St. Mary's Church) in Turners Falls.



For many years, Peggy belonged to "The Golden Dancers" who entertained at many health care facilities throughout the area. She enjoyed travelling, including trips to Hawaii, San Francisco, Canada, Pennsylvania Dutch Area, New York and Boston, as well as several Caribbean Islands.



Among her survivors, Peggy leaves her four sons, Michael (Julie) Cadran, Richard (Debi) Cadran, all of Greenfield, Gerald E. Cadran of Montague and Bernard "Rocky" Cadran of Turners Falls; five grandchildren, Chad (Kelsey) Cadran of Turners Falls, Craig (Jen) Cadran of Erving, Kate (Digger) Neipp of Leyden, Mark (Terra) Cadran of Greenfield and Michael Patnode of Montague; and seven great grandchildren, Sawyer, Lydia, Rob, Kacie, Kallie, Brody and Elsie. Peggy also leaves several nephews and nieces. Part of those nieces she referred to as "My Girls".



Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Gerald F. Cadran on December 23, 1987.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Friday 3/1 at 10am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.



A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 8:30am-9:30am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



Peggy's family would like to express a big thank you to the entire staff at the Buckley Health Care Center, especially to the fourth floor for their devoted and compassionate care throughout Peggy's stay at Buckley. A special, heartfelt thank you to Allie, Kaitlyn B., Irina and Eileen.



Memorial contributions in Peggy's honor may be made to the Buckley Health Care Center, Activities Fund, 90 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the Meals on Wheels Program, c/o LifePath, 101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.



For condolences, please visit

