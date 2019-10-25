Margaret "Peg" Mullins

Kostanski Funeral Home
1 Kostanski Square
Turners Falls, MA
01376
413863–2447
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kostanski Funeral Home
1 Kostanski Square
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:15 AM
Kostanski Funeral Home
1 Kostanski Square
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
90 Seventh St
Turners Falls, MA
Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Mullins passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 with family members at her side. She was a graduate of Turners Falls High School and Sargent School of Physical Education at Boston University. She taught physical education to students in the Springfield, MA public school system for many years.

Her retirement years were spent golfing, playing bridge and traveling the world.

She had been of the reigning women's golf champion at Thomas Memorial Country Club since 1962.

She's a three-time women's golf champion at Country Club of Greenfield and has held many honors at the Springfield Country Club.

Funeral services for Peg will be held Tuesday (10-29-19) at 10:15 AM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls with Rev. Stanley J. Aksamit pastor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Donations may be made to the .
Published in Recorder on Oct. 25, 2019
