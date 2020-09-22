Margaret Woodside, a tireless advocate for racial justice, women's rights and peace, died on September 6th, 2020 in Concord, California. Mary Margaret Woodside was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 17th, 1930 to James Woodside and Florence Jean Wright Woodside. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Blattman Baeder (George) and Emilie Blattman Costello (David), and her grandchildren Gabriel True and Elisabeth Opdyke. Sadly, she outlived her younger brother Jim Woodside, who died in 2018.



Many of Margaret's happiest times were spent at Star Island, Rowe Camp & Conference Center, and the UU Church of Oakland, where she was a member until her death. Upon her retirement from Rowe, Father Daniel Berrigan wrote a tribute to her. He thanked her for her years of deep friendship and wonderful meals. He promised that when they met in heaven there would be a feast waiting for her, prepared with love by him, with help from the angels. May it be so.



Margaret lived an incredibly full life, and we will celebrate her in Oakland, CA and in Rowe, MA as soon as it is safe to gather together once more.



Memorial donations may be made to the Woodside Diversity Fund; RoweCenter, 22 Kings Highway Road, Rowe MA 01367 or to any organization that works toward social justice.



