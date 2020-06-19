Margot Louise Parker
Margot (Midge) Louise Parker (Hooper, Wetherbe, Rapisarda) died on June 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Margot was born March 19, 1946 in Keene, NH to Mildred (Kellogg) and William D Hooper.

She married Stuart Wetherbe in 1972 and had two wonderful sons, Kristopher (Sarah) and Timothy (Tamara).

She is predeceased by her mother, brothers Tim and Dana Hooper, her husband's Ernie Rapisarda and Norman Parker.

She is survived by her father, sister Diane (Storer) Ware, sons, and granddaughters Caitlyn and Ashley, who were the lights of her life. Survivors also include, nephews, Brain (Kristen) Hooper, Zach (Lyndsay) Ware, Evan Ware, and grandnephews Ira Ware and Brady Hooper.

Margot loved being called "Nana", spending countless hours enjoying the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening vegetables and perennials. She enjoyed her decades long profession as a cosmetologist and loved her wonderful clients. She was forever grateful for the rich experiences of her life.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to, Trinitarian Congregational Church; Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care; or the charity of your choice.

Published in Recorder on Jun. 19, 2020.
