Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite A. "Marge" Fiset. View Sign





On January 4, 1949, Marge married Arthur J. Fiset, they later divorced.



Marge worked at the Lawler Theater while in High School, then at the Elite Diner as second cook, right through having her first two children.



Marge was one of the first female bartenders in Greenfield when she began working at Bill's Restaurant in 1958 as a bartender, eventually becoming bar manager there, before her retirement in 1992 after 34 years. She was well known for "doing it right" and for a really good consistent cocktail. Not long after her retirement she went to work with Larry Diluzio at the Greeks and loved working there.



Marge was an avid reader, a dedicated shopper, a great cook, and loved watching her Red Sox. She also enjoyed watching her family grow as the grandchildren stacked up, and could not believe she was a great, great grandmother.



Even after her diagnosis of Emphysema COPD at 68 years of age, she joined The Better Breathers at BFMC and made it her business to learn everything she could about her disease. We were very proud of her. In the last few years, Macular Degeneration was stealing her eyesight, and this would prove to be something she could not cope with.



Among her survivors, Marge leaves three children, Katherine Reipold and her husband John of Turners Falls, John "Jack" Fiset and his wife Jeanne of Winchester, NH and Ellen Villani and her husband Geoff of Greenfield; a brother, John "Jack" Miner and his wife Gretchen of Greenfield; Eight grandchildren, John, Jason, Jeremy, Joseph, Teasha, Timothy, John and Jack; nineteen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marge also leaves her caregiver Bonnie Seay.



Marge was predeceased by her sister, Shirley (Facey) Gonyer, and her beloved stepfather Charles Facey.



A celebration of life will be held Tuesday 4/23 at 2:30pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 393 Maple Street, Springfield, MA 01105 or to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



For condolences, please visit

Marguerite "Marge" A. (Miner) Fiset, 88, of High Street died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, on her mother's birthday, at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. She was born in Greenfield on November 9, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Estelle (Fiske) Miner. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1948.On January 4, 1949, Marge married Arthur J. Fiset, they later divorced.Marge worked at the Lawler Theater while in High School, then at the Elite Diner as second cook, right through having her first two children.Marge was one of the first female bartenders in Greenfield when she began working at Bill's Restaurant in 1958 as a bartender, eventually becoming bar manager there, before her retirement in 1992 after 34 years. She was well known for "doing it right" and for a really good consistent cocktail. Not long after her retirement she went to work with Larry Diluzio at the Greeks and loved working there.Marge was an avid reader, a dedicated shopper, a great cook, and loved watching her Red Sox. She also enjoyed watching her family grow as the grandchildren stacked up, and could not believe she was a great, great grandmother.Even after her diagnosis of Emphysema COPD at 68 years of age, she joined The Better Breathers at BFMC and made it her business to learn everything she could about her disease. We were very proud of her. In the last few years, Macular Degeneration was stealing her eyesight, and this would prove to be something she could not cope with.Among her survivors, Marge leaves three children, Katherine Reipold and her husband John of Turners Falls, John "Jack" Fiset and his wife Jeanne of Winchester, NH and Ellen Villani and her husband Geoff of Greenfield; a brother, John "Jack" Miner and his wife Gretchen of Greenfield; Eight grandchildren, John, Jason, Jeremy, Joseph, Teasha, Timothy, John and Jack; nineteen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marge also leaves her caregiver Bonnie Seay.Marge was predeceased by her sister, Shirley (Facey) Gonyer, and her beloved stepfather Charles Facey.A celebration of life will be held Tuesday 4/23 at 2:30pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 393 Maple Street, Springfield, MA 01105 or to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kostanski Funeral Home

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-9515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.