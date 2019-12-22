Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite M. Sprague. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite M. (Wetherbee) Haskins Sprague, 93, died unexpectedly on Wednesday (12/18/2019) at home. Born on February 18, 1926 in Charlestown, NH, she was the daughter of Delmar H. Wetherbee and Mary (Spencer) Wetherbee. Marguerite grew up in Keene, NH and was a 1944 graduate of Keene High School. She later took courses through home study from the New York School of Interior Decoration. She was employed in the drafting room at Kingsbury Machine Company in Keene, and received an Army/Navy emblem signed by President Roosevelt for filling in for an Armed Service member. In 1947 she moved to Daytona Beach, FL where she was employed in sales at Montgomery Ward. Moving to El Paso, TX in 1949, she was employed as department manager for Popular Dry Goods, what was then the largest department store in the southwest.



She and her husband sold their home in Texas in 1955, and returned east, and in 1956 bought the farm built by Seth Church, later owned by Archie Jenkins. She worked as Hostess at the Todd Morton Restaurant for six years. In 1968 she obtained her real estate license, working with her husband. From 1975 to 1984, Marguerite moved to Delta Junction, Alaska while he worked for the Alaskan Pipeline as an engineer. When they returned to Ashfield, she enjoyed three-mile walks on Stage Road at Watson for 18 years, did a lot of genealogy work online and helped to renovate the farm.



Proud of her genealogy, she was a member of Dorothy Quincy Hancock D.A.R. of Greenfield and remained a member at large, as well as a member of Clan Munro Association and National World War II Memorials. She was a direct descendant of eleven Revolutionary War soldiers and one Civil War soldier. Her ancestor, Col. Enoch Hale built the first bridge across the Connecticut River at Bellows Falls, VT.



Marguerite is survived by two sons: Delmar C. Haskins (wife Karen) of Ashfield and Richard L. Sprague, Jr. of Sitka, Alaska. She was blessed to have six grandchildren: Stephanie M. Haskins, Matthew Haskins, Lydia (Sprague) Brisson and husband Jeffrey, Gabriella Sprague, Kolby Sprague and Madison Sprague. She also leaves great-grandchildren: Julien Rodrigues, Brayden and Gunner Brisson, Hazel Haskins and Scarlett Haskins and her nephew William Sharpton of York, ME.



Marguerite was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Sprague, Sr. in 2008, her sister June Joyal of Keene, NH in 2003 and her sister Carolyn Sharpton of Keene, NH in 2009 At Marguerite's request, there will be no calling hours, with private burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene, NH. Donations may be made to Ashfield Fire Department or to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.

