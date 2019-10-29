Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria F. Zraunig. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





Maria F. (Prato) Zraunig, 91, died at Charlene Manor, Greenfield, on Sunday October 27, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born June 24, 1928 in Pozzuoli, Italy, the daughter of Edwardo and Lileratori Emilia Prato. After her parents died at an early age, she was raised in Tuscany by her grandparents. During World War II she met and married her husband Russell F. (Dutch) Zraunig, a U. S. soldier stationed in Italy. They were married for 39 years until his death in 1984.During Dutch's military career Maria lived in many homes in the United States and Europe, settling in Franklin County (Colrain, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield) until moving to New Port Richey, FL in 1979. In 2002 Maria returned to Massachusetts to be near family, settling in Amherst.She leaves her four (4) children, Robert (Muriel) of Greenfield, Anna (Ronald) Patenaude of Bernardston, Russell Jr. (Joyce) of Turners Falls, and Michael (Leslie) of Greenfield. In addition she leaves (ten) 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Zraunig of Greenfield, Mark (Kathryn) Zraunig of South Hadley, Tara Zraunig of Beverly, Lisa (Robert) Letourneau of Bernardston, Steven (Karin) Patenaude of Greenfield, Alan (Tara) Zraunig of Montague, Ryan (Emily) Zraunig of Northampton, Alicia (Eric) Toia of Sunderland, Leah Zraunig of South Grafton and Emily Zraunig of North Brunswick, NJ. Maria also leaves eight (8) great-grandchildren.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Recorder on Oct. 29, 2019

