Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515





She was a Head cook at the Bement School in Deerfield for thirty five years before her retirement. She considered the Bement School students and staff as her second family and touched many with kind, caring ways.



Marianne was a communicant of North Leverett Baptist Church.



She was a volunteer at the Turners Falls elementary schools speaking to students, and often spoke to Greenfield High School students about life during World War II.



Marianne loved her grandchildren, and many will remember her famous buns and peanut butter buckeyes she made.



Among her survivors, Marianne leaves her son, Christian Jacobs and his wife Carol Collins Jacobs of Turners Falls; three grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Brendan; and a brother, Hans Schlaufmann of Germany.



Marianne was predeceased by her first husband, Casimir Jacobs; her second husband John Bourbeau; and her son, Stephen Jacobs.



A memorial service will be held Saturday 10/19 at 10am at the North Leverett Baptist Church, North Leverett Road, Leverett. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Leverett Baptist Church, North Leverett Road, Leverett, MA 01054.



For condolences, please visit

Marianne (Schlaufmann) Bourbeau, 84, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in Lingenfeld, Germany on March 3, 1935, the daughter of Louis and Anna (Hildegard) Schlaufmann. Marianne attended local schools in Germany and grew up in Germany during World War II. Published in Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019

