Marie (Elaine) Lanthier Loignon, 1942 - 2019
1960 Graduate of Greenfield High School.
1963 Graduate of Gardner State Hospital.
She resided in Milford, NH along with her partner of 31 years, Kristen Busch.
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE...
Are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths.
These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern.
Beautiful people do not just happen.
Sadly missed by her sisters, Lorraine Dlugosz, Jackie Beauchesne, Aline Pomeroy
Published in Recorder on Feb. 5, 2020