1/1
Marilyn A. Trombley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn A. (Punch) Trombley, 85, of Gill died peacefully Friday 8/28/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield, surrounded by her nieces. She was born in Montague on November 24, 1934, the daughter of Daniel and Bernadine (Coleman) Punch. Marilyn attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1953. She continued her education at the Franklin County Public Hospital School of Radiology, completing her National Board Exam in 1955. Marilyn took many additional courses at the University of Vermont College, an instruction course at the University of Virginia, mammography courses at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, quality assurance courses in Rochester, NY and attended several seminars in Texas, Tennessee, New Orleans, Chicago, California and Florida.

Marilyn held many positions at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, including staff technologist, school instructor, Assistant Director of Radiologic School of Technology, Assistant Manager of Radiology. She retired as Manager of Radiology in 1996.

After the closing hospital based school of Radiologic Technology, plans were made to open a school program at Holyoke Community College with Franklin Medical Center becoming n on of the affiliate hospitals for students.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling, reading and swimming.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty years, Edward Trombley in 2007, and her sister, Geraldine Shumway in 2011.

Among her survivors, Marilyn leaves four nieces, Deborah Knorr, Jacqueline Oliveri, Bonnie Shumway and Laurena Picciotti; and a cousin, Cathie George.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9/2 at 10am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.

A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 8:45am to 9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01301 or to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, 164 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
08:45 - 09:45 AM
Kostanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved