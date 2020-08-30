Marilyn A. (Punch) Trombley, 85, of Gill died peacefully Friday 8/28/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield, surrounded by her nieces. She was born in Montague on November 24, 1934, the daughter of Daniel and Bernadine (Coleman) Punch. Marilyn attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1953. She continued her education at the Franklin County Public Hospital School of Radiology, completing her National Board Exam in 1955. Marilyn took many additional courses at the University of Vermont College, an instruction course at the University of Virginia, mammography courses at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, quality assurance courses in Rochester, NY and attended several seminars in Texas, Tennessee, New Orleans, Chicago, California and Florida.
Marilyn held many positions at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, including staff technologist, school instructor, Assistant Director of Radiologic School of Technology, Assistant Manager of Radiology. She retired as Manager of Radiology in 1996.
After the closing hospital based school of Radiologic Technology, plans were made to open a school program at Holyoke Community College with Franklin Medical Center becoming n on of the affiliate hospitals for students.
Marilyn enjoyed traveling, reading and swimming.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty years, Edward Trombley in 2007, and her sister, Geraldine Shumway in 2011.
Among her survivors, Marilyn leaves four nieces, Deborah Knorr, Jacqueline Oliveri, Bonnie Shumway and Laurena Picciotti; and a cousin, Cathie George.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9/2 at 10am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.
A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 8:45am to 9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01301 or to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, 164 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.