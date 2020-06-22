Marilyn E. (Smith) Harris, 82, of Kensington, beloved wife and mother, passed away at home, on Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by love and her family. She is now at peace after a courageous struggle with dementia.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 51 years, David Harris, who was by her side unconditionally and literally until the very end; her adoring daughter Deborah Bouchard and husband Scott; and two grandsons Daniel Bouchard & Adam Bouchard, all of Kensington. Also surviving are three stepsons Kent Harris and wife Debbie (Oregon, IL), Mike Harris (Lorain, OH), Todd Harris and wife Kim (Strongsville, OH); seven step grandchildren; her brother Joseph Smith and wife Linda (Prescott, AZ); her sister Peggy Kaeppel and husband Bruce (Northfield, MA); and three sisters-in-law and their husbands. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth (Cromack) & Robert Smith Sr., her brother Robert Smith Jr., and her dear aunt Margaret Jones.
Marilyn was born on May 20, 1938 in Greenfield, Massachusetts. She met her husband David, in 1967, while working at Cleveland Trust Company in Cleveland, Ohio. They married on December 7, 1968 and relocated to Connecticut, settling on Cottage Street in East Berlin. Marilyn worked for Burritt Savings Bank until she became a mother in 1978. She then dedicated herself to being a loving mom and homemaker. Years later she returned to the workforce driving school children for New Britain Transportation Co. In 1994, Marilyn realized a lifelong dream when she and David built their own home on Huckleberry Lane in Kensington.
Marilyn loved vacations at the Cape, road trips near and far, spending time at "The Branch" family campsite in Heath, MA, animals (she always had a pet), reading, crossword puzzles and letter-writing which, endearingly, has become her legacy trademark. Most notably, she loved talking with people and hearing their stories and, until her memory failed her, could recall and relay every detail of a conversation. She listened to and cared about everyone she ever met. She was a long-time member of The First Church of Christ Congregational in New Britain and for many years a member of the church choir. We are comforted that Marilyn is now our Marilyn again.
At Marilyn's request, there will be no formal services. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Alzheimer's Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or Berlin Animal Control, 600 Christian Lane, Berlin, CT 06037. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 22, 2020.