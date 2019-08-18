Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn J. Munn. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn J. "Mal" Munn of Sunderland passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 following a lengthy period of declining health. Marilyn had a strong faith in the Lord which she knew would help her through her most difficult times. Marilyn was born August 8, 1933 and was the only child of the late Edith Munn. She was a graduate of East Boston High and attended the University of Massachusetts - Amherst to pursue a degree in Education.



Marilyn taught secondary English at Greenfield High for many years and after her retirement she worked part time for National Education Services (NES.) It was her love of books which inspired her to become the Chairman of the Board of Library Trustees of the Sunderland Public Library. Marilyn was also on the Sunderland Public Library Building Committee.



Marilyn is survived by her many cousins, her family of friends, and her close friend Carol Wertz of PA. Marilyn was at her happiest when she was visited many times throughout the years by Aubrey, Camryn, Peyton, and Sienna Bruno, who she fondly referred to them as her own "granddaughters." Their recent visits brought Marilyn great comfort during her most difficult days. She will be dearly missed by all.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday (8/20/19) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, So. Deerfield. A Requiem Mass will be on Wednesday (8/21/19) at 9:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Amherst, leaving Wrisley Funeral Home in procession at 8:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree at 1:30 p.m.

