Marilyn Kay Hartman, known for her strong opinions and outspoken ways, died June 18, 2020 after a two year long relationship with cancer, an affair which lasted longer than any she'd had with any man.



She leaves behind a number of loyal friends and acquaintances along with family members too distant or uninvolved to mention.



Marilyn graduated from Nursing School and enjoyed her profession right up until Managed Care came along and ruined health care.



Mid-career, she attended New England School of Art and Design, majored in Interior Design but quit before earning a degree due to finding the whole thing (because of the introduction of technology), a chore. It was suggested that she change her major to Fine Arts, but she rejected the notion because the idea of starving did not appeal to her.



She retired the second she could and opened her own business offering garden maintenance and pet care. She gave this up when she moved to Western MA in 2013 in search of a quieter lifestyle and a desire to be closer to the meditation center where she'd become involved.



Illness cut short her desire to obtain an MFA in creative writing, however she did get almost halfway there. Her stories were never published because she never, despite encouragement from her instructors, tried.



Marilyn loved the outdoors and due to an insatiable proclivity to adventure, she traveled, most often alone, to places that were beautiful albeit a bit scary. She loved to follow wild animals in the woods and traverse paths unknown. Unable to resist an opportunity for adventure, she oftentimes took risks, causing considerable anxiety to her friends and at times, herself.



A steward for the earth she did volunteer work for Oceania, Greenpeace and the Sierra Club. All who knew her would agree: she practiced what she preached.



Her sole request to those left behind is to listen to Living on Earth (National Public Radio) every week and live accordingly. If you'd like to donate money, give to The Farm Sanctuary or a local animal shelter.



She elected for cremation though it isn't green. She prefered to be tossed directly into the ground, but was unable to find anyone who didn't cringe at the thought of doing so. Her ashes will be buried directly into the dirt by a trusted friend, and an acorn will be placed in the ground above her which will eventually provide food and shelter for those living in the wild.



A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.



