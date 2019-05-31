Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn L. "Mitzi" Koscinski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn "Mitzi" L. (Greene) Koscinski, 81, of Turners Falls died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. She was born in Montague on April 23, 1938, the daughter of Melvin and Mildred (Smith) Greene. She was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1956.



Mitzi was a Color technician at the Hallmark Color Labs for thirty years. Prior to that, she was employed at Railroad Salvage and for a period of time, an x-ray technician.



Mitzi married Stanley "Stash" Koscinski on August 29, 1959. This year marks their 60th wedding anniversary.



Mitzi enjoyed knitting, baking, ceramics, playing scrabble and bowling with her friends. She loved watching her grandchildren at various athletic events, theatre performances and dance recitals. In the summertime, she enjoyed spending time at the beaches in N. H. and Maine with her family and friends.



She was a member of the Turners Falls Young Women's Club.



Besides her beloved husband of 60 years, Stanley "Stash", Mitzi leaves two daughters, Barbi Kelley and her husband John of Westminster and Tracey Welcome and her husband Fran of Northfield; three grandchildren, Ashtyn MacKnight and her husband Tyson, Alex Kelley and Andrew Kelley; and two sisters, Barbara Rivet of Bernardston and Betty McCabe of Turners Falls; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Mitzi was predeceased by a sister, Bev Webb.



A Memorial Service will be held Monday June 10th at 5:30pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Visitation will be held Monday June 10th from 4pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Mitzi's family would like to thank the staff at Charlene Manor, Baystate Medical Center in Greenfield and Hospice of Franklin County for their kindness and care.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301, the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, 16 Court Square, Greenfield, MA 01301.



