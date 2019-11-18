Marilyn M. Ori 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Langdon Place of Keene.
Daughter of the late Alphonse and Mina (Loveland) Bargeron, Marilyn was born in 1923 and was raised in Erving, MA. She graduated from Orange High School, Class of 1941.
Her seven sisters, two brothers and father Alphonse, toured throughout New England as a popular band known as the "Musical Bargerons." Marilyn was a singer and played tenor saxophone.
Marilyn, and her husband Joe, raised their children in New York. They moved to NH in the 70's, and lived their remaining years in Keene. Marilyn retired after 20 years from Smiths Medical, formerly known as Concord-Portex.
She is survived by her daughter Janis Ori and son Philip Ori; three grandchildren, Adam Ori, Kassandra Ori-McKenney and Grace Davis; three great-grandchildren, Madeline and Colin McKenney, and Kate Ori. She has a surviving sister Janice Aldrich. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 50 years Joseph Ori, as well as six sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ori were private.
Donations may be made to the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 18, 2019