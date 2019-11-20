Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion A. McCloud. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Alice (Stone) McCloud, age 90, of Shelburne Falls, MA passed away on Oct. 28, 2019. At the time of her passing she was a resident at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield, MA. She died peacefully, her niece and goddaughter GloriaJean (Coutu) Purinton was by her side.



Marion was born in Adams, MA on November 19, 1928, the daughter of Alford and Ernestine (Urban) Stone. She graduated from Arms Academy High School in Shelburne Falls and married Everett McCloud in 1948. They were married for 49 years, until Everett's death in 1997.



She is survived by her half-sister, Ida (Stone) and Ken Kilhart; five children; Jerry and Lynn Welcome of Gill, MA; Jeffrey and Bonnie (Stetson) of Lisbon, NH; Joel, of Colrain, MA; Joan and Laurie Denaro, of Shaftsbury, VT; and Jan, of Furlong, PA; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nephew Paul and Jeanne Stone, for whom Marion was "Auntie Mom;" and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by five siblings; Dora Mae, Alfred ("Brod"), Jean (Coutu), Irene (Miner), and Robert; one grandchild, Crystal McCloud, daughter of Jerry McCloud and Sandy (Hillman) McCloud, and one great-grandchild, Emily McCloud, daughter of Sam McCloud.



Marion worked hard at whatever she put her mind to. Some of her many pursuits were home redecorating, furniture refinishing, gardening, canning, baking, knitting & crocheting - she made many baby hats and sweaters for a charity organization, and afghans for family and friends. She was always there when someone needed help.



She worked as a chambermaid for several years, then at the Greenfield Box Factory for many years, until her retirement. She loved to read and travel, going on bus tours with her husband, friends and children. In more recent years she went on cruises with her long time friend Connie Burrington.



She also had an avid interest in genealogy, and traced both the McCloud and Stone families as far back as she could, even traveling to the genealogy library in Boston, MA where she found the ship's roster containing her ancestors' names when they emigrated to the United Sates in the late 1800s.



She kept a meticulous record of photographs and the names of all those in the pictures from 1940 - the early 2000s. She delighted in visits from family, friends and her grand children and great-grandchildren.



She loved music, and introduced her children to a variety of genres, from country to rhythm and blues, easy listening to rock & roll. She loved to dance in the kitchen.



Marion's funeral services were held on November 2, 2019 at



The McCloud family would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and kind thoughts.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Marion Alice (Stone) McCloud, age 90, of Shelburne Falls, MA passed away on Oct. 28, 2019. At the time of her passing she was a resident at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield, MA. She died peacefully, her niece and goddaughter GloriaJean (Coutu) Purinton was by her side.Marion was born in Adams, MA on November 19, 1928, the daughter of Alford and Ernestine (Urban) Stone. She graduated from Arms Academy High School in Shelburne Falls and married Everett McCloud in 1948. They were married for 49 years, until Everett's death in 1997.She is survived by her half-sister, Ida (Stone) and Ken Kilhart; five children; Jerry and Lynn Welcome of Gill, MA; Jeffrey and Bonnie (Stetson) of Lisbon, NH; Joel, of Colrain, MA; Joan and Laurie Denaro, of Shaftsbury, VT; and Jan, of Furlong, PA; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nephew Paul and Jeanne Stone, for whom Marion was "Auntie Mom;" and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by five siblings; Dora Mae, Alfred ("Brod"), Jean (Coutu), Irene (Miner), and Robert; one grandchild, Crystal McCloud, daughter of Jerry McCloud and Sandy (Hillman) McCloud, and one great-grandchild, Emily McCloud, daughter of Sam McCloud.Marion worked hard at whatever she put her mind to. Some of her many pursuits were home redecorating, furniture refinishing, gardening, canning, baking, knitting & crocheting - she made many baby hats and sweaters for a charity organization, and afghans for family and friends. She was always there when someone needed help.She worked as a chambermaid for several years, then at the Greenfield Box Factory for many years, until her retirement. She loved to read and travel, going on bus tours with her husband, friends and children. In more recent years she went on cruises with her long time friend Connie Burrington.She also had an avid interest in genealogy, and traced both the McCloud and Stone families as far back as she could, even traveling to the genealogy library in Boston, MA where she found the ship's roster containing her ancestors' names when they emigrated to the United Sates in the late 1800s.She kept a meticulous record of photographs and the names of all those in the pictures from 1940 - the early 2000s. She delighted in visits from family, friends and her grand children and great-grandchildren.She loved music, and introduced her children to a variety of genres, from country to rhythm and blues, easy listening to rock & roll. She loved to dance in the kitchen.Marion's funeral services were held on November 2, 2019 at Smith -Kelleher Funeral Home. She is buried at the Branch Cemetery in Colrain, next to her husband Everett.The McCloud family would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and kind thoughts.In lieu of flowers, donations to Published in Recorder on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.