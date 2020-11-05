Marion Bamford "Bonnie" Andriole passed away unexpectedly but peacefully after a brief illness on November 2nd, 2020. Bonnie was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 20, 1944, daughter of the late Frederick and Marion (nee Bamford) Bohlinger, and she grew up in Ewing Township, New Jersey. During her early teenage years, she was a highly-ranked swimmer for the Post Road Pool and Beach Club Swim Team in Morrisville, PA. She graduated from Ewing High School and matriculated to the Hahnemann University School of Nursing. After graduating, she worked at Hahnemann Hospital and then as the Senior Obstetrical Nurse for the Chief of Obstetrics at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia. While working at Hahnemann Hospital, she met Richard "Rick" Andriole, and they were married on November 4th, 1967. At that time, Bonnie was Episcopalian and Rick a Roman Catholic; theirs was the first Ecumenical marriage in the state of New Jersey. The rites were performed by Mons. DeCoste, a Roman Catholic priest, and the Very Rev. Chattin, the Episcopal bishop of New Jersey. After Rick finished graduate school at Temple University in Philadelphia, they moved to Holyoke, MA; then to Longmeadow, MA; next to Lancaster, PA; and then they settled in South Deerfield, MA in 1979, where they spent the majority of their married life. After moving to South Deerfield, Bonnie earned her Realtor's license and worked for Lighthouse Realty for several years before returning to nursing, first at Deerfield Academy and then at Eaglebrook School. She was deeply committed to her role in the health center at Eaglebrook, and her two decades of service are commemorated by an engraved plaque on a memorial wall on campus. She was a longtime member of the South Deerfield Women's Club, served on the Deerfield Planning Board, and worked at the polling station in South Deerfield for numerous elections. Bonnie was an avid reader, bridge player, and a talented cook. Her generosity, sharp sense of humor and infectious laugh will long be remembered by those who knew her. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and Words With Friends. Health issues later in life limited her ability to ski, play golf or travel, activities she also enjoyed. She was a communicant at St. Mark's Church in Conway, MA, where she coordinated the scheduling of masses.
Bonnie is survived by Rick, her loving husband of 53 years; her devoted children, Stephanie and Rich; Rich's wife Susan; and two adoring grandchildren, Alec and Lily.
There will be no calling hours, and a mass will be held at St. Marks' on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tilton Library in South Deerfield
