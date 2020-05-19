Marion C. Giffin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion C. (Andrew) Giffin, 88, formerly of Route 2, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.

Marion was born in Northfield, MA on December 31, 1931 the daughter of Milford and Della (Fay) Andrew. She graduated from Northfield High School as a co-salutatorian and continued her education at Miss Hiltner's Secretarial School.

In 1950 she started working for Greenfield Tap & Die as a clerk. In 1957 she was married to Harry Giffin, Jr. and they resided in Charlemont. Harry passed away in 1977 and Marion became a certified home health aide for the next 16 years.

Marion was an avid reader and gardener. She was a member of the Grange for many years, Trinity Church in Shelburne Falls, and enjoyed traveling with Morgan Tours.

Survivors include her two sons; Roger and Alan, a sister-in-law Dorothy Giffin and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Monson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either; the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, the American Diabetes Assoc. at www.diabetes.org, or Trinity Church, Severance St., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved