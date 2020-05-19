Marion C. (Andrew) Giffin, 88, formerly of Route 2, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.
Marion was born in Northfield, MA on December 31, 1931 the daughter of Milford and Della (Fay) Andrew. She graduated from Northfield High School as a co-salutatorian and continued her education at Miss Hiltner's Secretarial School.
In 1950 she started working for Greenfield Tap & Die as a clerk. In 1957 she was married to Harry Giffin, Jr. and they resided in Charlemont. Harry passed away in 1977 and Marion became a certified home health aide for the next 16 years.
Marion was an avid reader and gardener. She was a member of the Grange for many years, Trinity Church in Shelburne Falls, and enjoyed traveling with Morgan Tours.
Survivors include her two sons; Roger and Alan, a sister-in-law Dorothy Giffin and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Monson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either; the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, the American Diabetes Assoc. at www.diabetes.org, or Trinity Church, Severance St., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Marion was born in Northfield, MA on December 31, 1931 the daughter of Milford and Della (Fay) Andrew. She graduated from Northfield High School as a co-salutatorian and continued her education at Miss Hiltner's Secretarial School.
In 1950 she started working for Greenfield Tap & Die as a clerk. In 1957 she was married to Harry Giffin, Jr. and they resided in Charlemont. Harry passed away in 1977 and Marion became a certified home health aide for the next 16 years.
Marion was an avid reader and gardener. She was a member of the Grange for many years, Trinity Church in Shelburne Falls, and enjoyed traveling with Morgan Tours.
Survivors include her two sons; Roger and Alan, a sister-in-law Dorothy Giffin and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Monson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either; the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, the American Diabetes Assoc. at www.diabetes.org, or Trinity Church, Severance St., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 19, 2020.