Marion Ruth Foster died on April 6, 2019 in the loving care of Linda Manor nursing home in Leeds MA. She was born on December 28, 1925 in Southborough, MA to Beatrice and Clarence Taylor, where she lived until age 3. She moved to Greenfield, MA in 1943, where she met and married Charles Newton Foster on May 29, 1948. Marion was a long-time manager at Sears in Greenfield before moving to Northampton, MA, where she worked as a purchasing manager for Smith College. Marion volunteered at Cooley-Dickenson Hospital Gift Shop for many years and was an avid gardener throughout her lifetime. She was a member and former president of the Northampton Quota Club. She was also a long-time member of Florence Congregational Church, where she played piano and sang in the choir.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her brothers George and Clarence Taylor, and her daughter Sharon (Foster) Kellstrom, of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her loving sister Helen Elizabeth Taylor Wallitis of Greenfield, MA (now living in Rusk, TX); her grandchildren Danielle (Kellstrom) Pedderson and Eric Kellstrom; her niece and nephew Michael and Diane (Wallitis) Rockwell; and her five great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held for Marion at Florence Congregational Church at 130 Pine Street in Florence on Friday April 12, 2019, at 1 PM. Burial will be held immediately following at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield, where Marion will be laid to rest beside her husband Charles. There will be a period of visitation at the church from 12-1 PM on Friday preceding the funeral service.
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
Published in Recorder on Apr. 11, 2019