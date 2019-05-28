Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion S. Hertsch. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Stella Hertsch, 94, passed away Saturday May 25, 2019. She was born in Holyoke, MA on June 19, 1924, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Spafford) Hertsch. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School and Franklin County Public Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Marion worked as a Registered Nurse in Bristol, CT and Fort Lauderdale, FL. She also worked as an Industrial Nurse at the Union Butterfield Litton Industries in Athol, MA, retiring in 1985.



After her retirement, Marion worked as a volunteer nurse at the Greenfield Senior Center for the blood pressure and flu clinics. She volunteered many years at the Greenfield Area Animal Shelter. She was a member of the Franklin County Hospital Alumnus Association. She was an animal lover, an avid reader when she had her sight, and loved to vacation on Cape Cod. She was a talented knitter, sharing her hand-crafted knits with her friends and family.



Marion was predeceased by a brother, Henry C. Hertsch of Venice, FL and a sister, Evelyn Rist of Greenfield, Ma. She is survived by her loving sister, Edith Karpinski of Greenfield; seven nieces, Judith Karpinski and husband Jeff Saeger of Dedham, MA, Joan Karpinski and husband Larry O'Toole of Andover, MA, Jane Sutcliffe and husband Stephen of Glastonbury, CT, Joyce Karpinski and husband Mark McLaughlin of Greenfield, MA, Christy Hertsch of Pembroke Pines, FL, Carol Delahanty and husband Edward of Venice, FL, and Cheryl Snow and husband Art of Colrain, MA; many great nieces and great nephews, and her dear friend, Shirley.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility for the care and assistance they provided to Marion. Marion considered Charlene Manor to be her home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

