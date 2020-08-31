1/1
Marjorie D. Carter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie D. (Brock) Carter, 90, passed away on Friday (08/28/2020) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. Born in Melrose on February 20, 1930, she was the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth (McMahon) Brock. She earned her GED in 1978, graduating with her daughter Diane. Training in healthcare, she was an LPN during her working years. She was married to Alvin E. Carter, who predeceased her.

Marjorie was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She enjoyed singing all her life, and enjoyed humor and making people laugh. She was a member of a Chat and Knit Group and the Grandparents' Group.

Survivors include her daughter Diane Curran and her husband Maurice of Wakefield, MA and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased not only by her husband and parents, but by four daughters: Sally, Linda, Nancy and Amy and three sisters: Barbara, Helen and Elizabeth.

At this time, memorial services have not been scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
14 High St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 772-6393
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved