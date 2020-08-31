Marjorie D. (Brock) Carter, 90, passed away on Friday (08/28/2020) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. Born in Melrose on February 20, 1930, she was the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth (McMahon) Brock. She earned her GED in 1978, graduating with her daughter Diane. Training in healthcare, she was an LPN during her working years. She was married to Alvin E. Carter, who predeceased her.



Marjorie was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She enjoyed singing all her life, and enjoyed humor and making people laugh. She was a member of a Chat and Knit Group and the Grandparents' Group.



Survivors include her daughter Diane Curran and her husband Maurice of Wakefield, MA and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased not only by her husband and parents, but by four daughters: Sally, Linda, Nancy and Amy and three sisters: Barbara, Helen and Elizabeth.



At this time, memorial services have not been scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.



