Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360





In 1945 she married George C. Slocum Sr. and moved to Louisiana where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. The next 10 years she spent being a wife and mother to four children. In 1955 Marge and George bought a dairy farm and moved to Bernardston to raise their family. After a few years of dairy farming George took another job and Marjorie and her sons tended to the farm. In 1957 Marge renewed her American Red Cross Swimming Instructors rating and began teaching for several years at the Green River Swimming Pool, Camp Kewanee, Camp Stonehenge and Camp Lionel. 1957 was also the year that Route 91 divided their farm property which had extended from Huckle Hill to Falls River. Marjorie has told stories of chasing loose cows through the construction of the highway while she was pregnant with her fifth child. The cows were soon replaced with horses. After all, they had all this property and needed to put it to good use! In the years 1963 through 1965 Marge was the Director of Physical Education for the Town of Montague. She coached girls' varsity and JV volleyball, basketball and softball. She also supervised Junior High sports play days and organized a gymnastics team. In 1966 she started the Trailblazers 4-H Club and was the leader for at least 10 years. She also was a Girl Scout leader and director of Camp Stonehenge where she was known as "Pogo" after the comic strip.



Her greatest accomplishment was in 1968 at the age of 48 when she completed her Bachelor Degree in Physical Education. She coached the GCC Women's Basketball team and won the Community College state championship in 1971 and was inducted into the GCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1974. From 1970 to the early 1980's she taught physical education and coached JV and Varsity field hockey, JV Basketball and Softball at Pioneer Valley Regional School. During these years we became accustomed to living out of the laundry basket and getting our own dinner! During the summer she trailered her daughter's horse to 4-H and Open Horse Shows and was her biggest supporter! She got so much enjoyment from her Morgan horses which were trained to ride and drive. After her children were grown up she turned to, breeding, raising and training Doberman Pinchers. With several of her dogs she accomplished several obedience and utility levels in the US and Canada. She and George spent their retirement years as Snowbirds going to Florida in the winter. She was a member of the United Church of Bernardston and enjoyed going to the Bernardston Senior Center.



She was a strong amazing woman with a great sense of humor, compassion and touched so many people's lives. She leaves her children Donald of Bernardston, George Jr (Sandi) of Virginia, David (Marsha) of New Hampshire and Christina Wysk (Kenneth) of Bernardston. She also leaves nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George Slocum, Sr., her daughter Jean and sister Marilyn Scherer. The family would like to thank LifePath and the caregivers from Interim Health for their years of service and Hospice of Franklin County for making her transition easier. In lieu of flowers donations to these agencies would be appreciated.



Calling hours will be Sunday September 1, 2019 at Kidder Funeral Home, Northfield, MA from 5 pm to 7 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA



To send condolences or for directions please visit

