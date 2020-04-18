Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Adamski. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark A. Adamski, 62, of Adams Road passed away on April 4, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield following a brief battle with Covid-19. He was born June 3, 1957 in Greenfield. He was the son of Alfonse and Ester Adamski of Sunderland MA.



Mark was a genuine loving guy. He is not someone anyone will ever forget. He was known to hug everyone in the room, sometimes even twice. He almost always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He enjoyed spending time with his Friends and family, most importantly his grandson Easton (The coconut). The love he had for Easton was unbelievable! He was the first one in the hospital room after he was born adamant that the nurses we not going to tell him no! Mark loved to throw parties for every occasion and was also known to relax with a "cold one" here and there. He was a very selfless man, he was always thinking of others. He was famous for remembering birthdays and anniversaries making sure to draw a balloon on the card for each year celebrated!



Mark graduated from Frontier Regional High School in 1975, this is where he met the love of his life Chris. They have been married for almost 39 wonderful years. He was very proud to count those years and would ensure no one forgot the date of June 19, 1981. They enjoyed going to the beach, finding seashells, concerts, dining out and just spending time together.



Mark worked as a receiver at Judd Wire for 44 years; he was hoping to retire within the next few years. He also worked as a gas attendant at Gibbs/Hess and a bartender at Second Street in Turners Falls.



Mark leaves behind his wife Chris (Truesdell) Adamski of Greenfield, Son Lindsey Adamski and his girlfriend Chelsey Page of Shelburne, daughter Markie (Adamski), husband Cody Pease, and his precious grandson Easton of Greenfield. Brother Dennis Adamski of Hernando, FL. Sister-in-law Marsha Adamski of Deerfield. Along with nieces and nephews.



Mark was predeceased by his parents Alfonse and Ester Adamski. Brothers Ronald and Albert Adamski along with his wife Lennie. Sister-in-law Ginny Adamski. Brother-in-law Frank Truesdell.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Next Stop Forever Inc. at 32 Pine Grove Dr. Bernardston, MA 01373 or Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter 130 Elm St, Greenfield, MA 01301



