Mark Alan Bander, 66, formerly of Turners Falls, died unexpectedly at his home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday, June 1.Mark was born on May 22, 1954 in Norfolk, VA and was part of two families while growing up. His first parents, William and Faye Bander of Winchester, MA, loved and cared for him until he was 13. After a series of tragedies, Robert and Cynthia Baker of Quincy, MA welcomed Mark into their family and raised him along with their own two sons.Mark graduated from North Quincy High School in 1972 and joined the Navy, where he served as a fasotragrulant aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier. While stationed on the island of Crete, he met a fellow serviceman from Quincy, Jon Milkowski. The two became lifelong best friends and were best men at each other's weddings.Mark worked in many fields, including human services, but was best known as a car mechanic, specializing in imported cars. He always felt his first big break in that career came in 1984, when he joined the Belchertown worker cooperative Pelham Auto. He met co-worker Nina Rossi there in 1986; they were married from 1987 to 2005.Mark had many friends and he liked to help keep their cars running well, even outside of his work hours. He was a diligent and creative mechanic who wasn't beyond tasting a leak as part of his diagnostic procedure. When Mark eventually left the cooperative, he wielded his wrench at a wide variety of Valley garages: Ren's Mobil, Midas Muffler, William's Garage, LaBelle & Leitner, Mohawk Motors, Pan Am Railways, Western Auto, and his own service station in Sunderland, Mark's Sunoco. He also drove delivery trucks for Squash Trucking and AirGas, and worked for Yankee Candle.Mark truly enjoyed helping others. In Turners Falls he helped create the first community garden, and served as a Montague town meeting and zoning board member for many years. He was a league bowler and pool player. He liked growing and preserving vegetables, and cooking dishes from various cuisines. Camping with family and friends at the Barton Cove campground was one of his favorite activities.Mark was predeceased by his parents, William and Faye Bander, his unofficial adopted parents, Robert and Cynthia Baker, and their sons, Ronnie and Ricky Baker. He is survived by his ex-wife, Nina Rossi of Turners Falls, and his two sons, William Bander, 30, of Catawba, South Carolina and Jon Bander, 25, of Turners Falls.A memorial service will be held at a later date.