MARK E. DEARING
1960 - 2019
MONTAGUE- Mark Edward Dearing, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born in Springfield on September 28, 1960 a son of the late Alfred and Elizabeth (Reardon) Dearing and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1978. Mark worked for the U.S. postal Service at the Bulk Mail Center in Springfield and also took pride in fixing bicycles out of his home. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his former wife, Stephanie Ann (Brent) Dearing in April 2019. Mark enjoyed fishing, cooking, and hiking. He is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne Kanavaros (Demetrios) of Westfield; Pamela Daniele (Chris) of Holyoke and his grandson Elias Kanavaros. Mark also leaves a sister Joan and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All services are private at this time. Please visit www.messierfuneralhome.com to share condolences on his webpage tribute and for more details.
Published in Recorder on June 21, 2019