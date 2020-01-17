Mark E. Kelley, 61, (formerly of S. Deerfield, MA) died Monday, January 13th, while working on his farm in New Hampshire. Born on February 3, 1958 in Montague, Mark was the son of Margaret (Cook) of Gill, MA and the late Edward L. Kelley of Greenville, NY.
He is survived by his companion Sharon McKay, his two sons, Jeffrey and Christopher, their mother Linda (Anderson) Kelley, his siblings, Nancy Kelley, John Kelley, and Susan (David) Everitt, niece Kathryn Kelley and nephew Aaron Everitt, and his many beloved aunts, uncle, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Charlie Koch.
In honoring Mark's wishes, there will be no formal services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH
Published in Recorder on Jan. 17, 2020