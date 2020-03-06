Mark L. Purinton, M.D. died at home in Buckland on March 4, 2020. He leaves his wife Barbara, two children, Laurel Kearns of Roanoke, Virginia, and Larch Purinton of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, a brother Arnold Purinton of Buckland, and two grandchildren, Andrew Kearns living in France, and Willow Kearns, living in South Carolina. Dr. Mark had a family medical practice in Buckland Center from 1959 to 1998. After retirement, he dedicated his life to creating a website to honor and preserve the legacy of his benefactor, artist Robert Strong Woodward (robertstrongwoodward.com).
At Dr. Mark's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stained Glass Window fund at the Mary Lyon Church, c/o Mary Lyon Church, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 87, Buckland, MA 01338
To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Mar. 6, 2020