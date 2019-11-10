Mark R. Vickowski

  • "Mark was fun ...a joy to know ...we worked together at..."
    - Ellen Burgum
  • "Mark was a great guy, enjoyed working with him & having..."
    - ron croteau
  • "So sorry to family and friends great guy great friend great..."
    - Debbie joslyn Fugere
  • "I am so sorry to hear of this news. We were neighbors for..."
    - Kathi Hinrich
  • "Im very sorry to hear about Mark. He was a good guy. He..."
    - James Flynn
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA
01301
(413)-773-9515
Mark R. Vickowski, 55, of Woodbine Street died at home on November 6th, 2019 after a period of failing health. He was born in Greenfield on March 16, 1964, the son of Charles S. and Elizabeth A. (Jurgelionis) Vickowski. He attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Greenfield High School where he played football, hockey and baseball. He graduated from Dean Jr. College and Western New England University. He was employed as a sales manager for various companies, the most recent of which was The October Company in Easthampton, MA.He was predeceased by his father, Charles Vickowski in 1993, and his grandparents. Among his survivors, Mark leaves his mother, Elizabeth; a brother Robert M. of Gardner, MA, and his sister Kathi J. of Greenfield. He also leaves his aunt, Marilyn Pelis of Montague, his uncle, Donald Vickowski and his wife Jean of Hadley, Godmother, Theresa Leete of Greenfield and several cousins.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For Condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Nov. 10, 2019
