Mark C. Richardson, 62, of Greenfield died Tuesday June 11, 2019 in Greenfield. Mark was born December 29, 1956, the son of Walter C. and Ethel Mae (Black) Richardson in Greenfield.



Mark Graduated from Mohawk Trail Regional High School class of 1975. He was a member of the 1974 Championship Football Team.



Mark worked in maintenance at the Clark School for the Deaf in Northampton, MA and was previously employed as a security guard at the Rowe Yankee Atomic Plant in Rowe.



Mark was an avid skier and golfer. He had skied all over the world. Mark was a terrific operator of machinery especially a chain saw and was eager to help at a moments notice. He loved fishing, popular music and concerts.



Mark leaves behind his beloved Aunt and Uncle David and Dorothy Black of Burlington, CT, three brothers, W. Randolph and wife Anne of London, U.K. and their children Margaret and Nicholas. Thomas J. and his wife Lori of Madison CT. and their children Kyle, Colin, Taylor and Ian, and William S. and his wife Pam of Kingston, MA and their children Liam and Ethan. He also leaves behind his best friend John Cooper and his family from North Adams along with many cousins around Greenfield, North Adams and Brooklyn N.Y.



A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at a future date to be determined. Mark's family would like to thank the Staff at Poet Seat Health Care Center, Baystate Medical Center in Greenfield and Springfield and New England Hospice.



