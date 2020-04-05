Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene B. Brothers. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene B. (Graziola) Brothers, 84, of Congress St., formerly of Colrain, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.



Marlene was born in Greenfield on April 7, 1935 the daughter of F. George and Beatrice (Caron) Graziola. She attended school in Colrain but left school to work and help support her family.



She worked at the Kendall Mills in Colrain for over 42 years holding different jobs before retiring as a machinist.



Marlene and her husband Warren loved to travel in their motorhome to places all over New England and found a special place at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine every year. At home she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo, watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. She was a supporter of the .



Marlene's greatest joy came from her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to them all and cherished her time with them.



She moved to Greenfield about four years ago and made many friends at the High Rise Apartments on Congress Street.



Survivors include a son Wesley F. Brothers and his wife Christina of Monroe, MA, a daughter Charlene Crowell and her husband Jeffrey of Colrain, a daughter Lisa Demers and her husband Thomas of Turners Falls, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren on their way, a sister Carol Russo and her husband Victor of Deerfield, close friend Bill Clark of Greenfield, brothers-in-law Dwayne Brothers and "Sonny" Herzig and several nieces and nephews.



Marlene's husband Warren predeceased her on March 6, 2013.



Due to the current Public Health protocol, a private graveside service was held at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marlene's life at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlene's name can sent to St. Jude's c/o



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message to the family please visit

Marlene B. (Graziola) Brothers, 84, of Congress St., formerly of Colrain, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.Marlene was born in Greenfield on April 7, 1935 the daughter of F. George and Beatrice (Caron) Graziola. She attended school in Colrain but left school to work and help support her family.She worked at the Kendall Mills in Colrain for over 42 years holding different jobs before retiring as a machinist.Marlene and her husband Warren loved to travel in their motorhome to places all over New England and found a special place at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine every year. At home she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo, watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. She was a supporter of the .Marlene's greatest joy came from her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to them all and cherished her time with them.She moved to Greenfield about four years ago and made many friends at the High Rise Apartments on Congress Street.Survivors include a son Wesley F. Brothers and his wife Christina of Monroe, MA, a daughter Charlene Crowell and her husband Jeffrey of Colrain, a daughter Lisa Demers and her husband Thomas of Turners Falls, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren on their way, a sister Carol Russo and her husband Victor of Deerfield, close friend Bill Clark of Greenfield, brothers-in-law Dwayne Brothers and "Sonny" Herzig and several nieces and nephews.Marlene's husband Warren predeceased her on March 6, 2013.Due to the current Public Health protocol, a private graveside service was held at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marlene's life at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlene's name can sent to St. Jude's c/o www.stjudes.org Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message to the family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.