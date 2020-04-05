Marlene B. (Graziola) Brothers, 84, of Congress St., formerly of Colrain, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.
Marlene was born in Greenfield on April 7, 1935 the daughter of F. George and Beatrice (Caron) Graziola. She attended school in Colrain but left school to work and help support her family.
She worked at the Kendall Mills in Colrain for over 42 years holding different jobs before retiring as a machinist.
Marlene and her husband Warren loved to travel in their motorhome to places all over New England and found a special place at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine every year. At home she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo, watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. She was a supporter of the .
Marlene's greatest joy came from her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to them all and cherished her time with them.
She moved to Greenfield about four years ago and made many friends at the High Rise Apartments on Congress Street.
Survivors include a son Wesley F. Brothers and his wife Christina of Monroe, MA, a daughter Charlene Crowell and her husband Jeffrey of Colrain, a daughter Lisa Demers and her husband Thomas of Turners Falls, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren on their way, a sister Carol Russo and her husband Victor of Deerfield, close friend Bill Clark of Greenfield, brothers-in-law Dwayne Brothers and "Sonny" Herzig and several nieces and nephews.
Marlene's husband Warren predeceased her on March 6, 2013.
Due to the current Public Health protocol, a private graveside service was held at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marlene's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marlene's name can sent to St. Jude's c/o www.stjudes.org
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message to the family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
