Marlene M. (Masson) Fondry, 81 of The Weldon died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the Poet Seat Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in North Adams, MA on January 14, 1939. She was the daughter of Ovila and Mary Masson.
Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and collecting porcelain dolls.
Among her survivors, Marlene leaves her life partner, Richard Moran of Greenfield; a daughter, Penny (Mark) Bernier of Montague; a son, John (Mary) Fondry of Cohoes, N.Y., eight grandchildren; Nicole Mills, Stacy Richardson, Kaitlyn Fondry, Lillian Fondry, Kristina Radecki, Holly Monroe, Martin Dodge and Heidi Hathaway. She also leaves several great grandchildren, a sister, Gloria (James) Smith of Erving and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene was predeceased by two daughters; Karen Keller and Gail Potter; a granddaughter, Heather Dodge Leyda; and a sister; Rita Phillips.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 7th at 10am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Recommendations and guidelines for procedures when attending services at our facilities can be found at the Kostanski Funeral Home Facebook Page and website.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.