Marlene (Baxter) O'Connell of Greenfield died peacefully at home in her daughter's arms Tuesday morning. She was 81.



Mrs. O'Connell was born August 17, 1938 in Bellow Falls, VT. She was the daughter of George and Mary (Shea). Growing up in N. Walpole, NH, graduating from Bellow Falls High School in 1956 and then from the Franklin County Public Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She married Paul O'Connell in 1963.



Marlene was a Registered Nurse for many years at Franklin County Public Hospital and at Poet Seat Nursing Home, retiring in 1997 but maintaining her license until 2006.



She leaves behind her two daughters, Shannon (John) Jablonski of Greenfield, and Erin Ryan of Canton. Her five grandchildren; Heather, Meadhbh, Jocelyne, Jasmine, and Jannelle. She also leaves her sister Margaret "Peggy" (Timmy) Hayes of N. Walpole, NH. She was predeceased by her husband in April,1988, her son Sean O'Connell in October, 2010, her sister Bonnie Calevro in 1986, and her brother William Baxter in August, 2016.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family and announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Franklin County.

