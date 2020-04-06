Martha E. (Reddy) Shibilo, 99, of Greenfield Rd. passed away Saturday (4-4-20) at home with her daughter Donna and her dear friend Linda L. Berger by her side. She was born in Turners Falls January 13, 1921 the daughter of William and Dorothy (Atkins) Reddy.
Martha attended local schools.
She was a WAC-AUS US Army Veteran attaining the rank of T/5 where she received the American Service, Good Conduct and the World War II Victory Medals. She also received the WAAC Service Ribbon. She honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Corporal.
Martha was a clerk for the former Skinners Drug Store for over 30 years. Previously she had worked at the Armstrong Lunch Counter at the former Greenfield Train Station, Alywn & Olga's Restaurant and at the 5 & 10 Antique Center. Martha was an avid reader and Red Sox fan. She enjoyed antiques and auctions, was a devote pitch player. Martha loved to travel as she took multiple trips to Ireland and would periodically spend a month in Spain. Her traveling also included cruises to Greece, Egypt and Africa.
Martha leaves her daughter Donna Gates, several nieces and nephews including David Reddy and his wife Phyllis and her great niece Susan Rosewaren. She also leaves her very dear friends whom where almost like daughters, Ann Marie Allan and Linda L. Berger.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband Nicholas P. Shibilo and her brothers, William E., Wallace F., Lyle E. and James R Reddy.
Service will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA. 01376
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 6, 2020